July 13, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

MEA advices caution after fake account impersonating ministry misleads public

MEA advices caution after fake account impersonating ministry misleads public

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday urged people to exercise caution while exposing a fake X account which was misleading public by projecting itself as the social media handle of the ministry.

"We have come across an account on X, @MEABharat. This account has absolutely no linkage to the Ministry. As such, it is impersonating the Ministry and misleading the public and undermining public interest. All are advised to exercise due caution," the MEA’s 'Fact Check' handle posted on X.

The dubious account, having over 19,000 followers, has been reposting the posts from various government ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the President.

Earlier this month, the MEA Fact Check team also warned about certain individuals who are projecting themselves as advisors to the ministry on various social media platforms.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that certain individuals on social media platforms are making posts suggesting that they are advising MEA on policy related matters including on trade, migration and other issues. Further, these handles are also offering paid advice/sessions on how to work with MEA. These individuals have no connection to the Ministry, and the Ministry urges all to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms," the MEA Fact Check wrote on X.

Last month, the Fact Check account of the MEA also noticed fake announcements and advertisements for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra circulating online.

"Caution to Yatris. It has been noticed that fake announcements and advertisements for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by MEA are circulating online. Beware of such announcements and advertisements. kmy.gov.in is the only genuine portal for KMY organised by MEA," the Fact Check account stated.

–IANS

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