ABVP’s Yash Dabas is new DUSU President; outfit wins three out of four posts

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Yash Dabas was on Saturday elected the new President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) as the RSS and BJP-backed student outfit won three out of the four posts.

Dabas beat Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) candidate Vijay Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. Dabas polled 24,576 votes, and Meena got 22,523 votes.

The Vice President’s post in DUSU was won by Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, while ABVP’s Riya Chhawadi won the Secretary’s post and ABVP’s Lakshyaraj Singh won the Joint Secretary’s post.

The new DUSU president Yash Dabas said, “This victory is for harmony, patriotism and organisational strength. Students from PU to DU supported and voted for us.”

The ABVP’s mega win in the DUSU election was hailed by BJP leaders as a rejection of Congress-style politics by the youth.

The ABVP’s dominance in DUSU elections was cheered by youth and BJP leaders who said that the verdict indicated that students of Delhi University, which is mini-India and the most mainstream and cosmopolitan university in the nation, and aspirational India relate to values of growth and nationalism.

Students of the University electing three ABVP candidates out of a panel of four was hailed as a big message in itself, said a leader of the BJP-backed outfit.

The Congress-backed NSUI failed to win any of the top four posts, indicating that “Jhooth Ki Goonj” couldn’t reverberate in DU, which is a mini-India, said a BJP leader.

“Congress and their bunch of ‘Naraz Fufas’ did whatever they could to mislead and misguide the youth. But the youth has clearly not fallen for their lies,” he said.

He said the NSUI, which dominated the DUSU for a long time in the earlier times, is now at zero. “A big fat zero. Congress and youth can’t be together. Youth is anti-Congress style politics,” he said.

A voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded during polling held on Friday, according to data received from the 52 polling centres across Delhi University. The turnout was the highest recorded in the past three years. In comparison, the voter turnout last year stood at 39.5 per cent.

The polling process was conducted in two stages to accommodate students attending classes at different times.

The first phase was held from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the second phase, meant for evening students, took place from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, the ABVP secured key positions at several colleges in the DUSU election.

The organisation has won all key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr B.R. Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College.

At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates emerged victorious in the posts of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee, further adding to the organisation’s tally of victories at individual colleges before the university-level results are declared.

Delhi University has 91 colleges spread across its North and South campuses. However, only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the Delhi University Students’ Union electoral process.

Several prominent institutions, including St Stephen’s College, Lady Shri Ram College and Jesus and Mary College, do not participate in the DUSU election process.

The counting was conducted under heightened security arrangements. Authorities have taken measures to ensure that the process remains peaceful and orderly until the final results are announced.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has also barred victory processions following the DUSU election results and directed the Delhi Police to ensure that no such procession is held on roads, in hostels or inside college premises after the results are declared.

--IANS

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