Abi Nakshathra-starrer 'Aatti’ will have a sequel: Esakki Karvanan

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Esakki Karvanan, the producer of actress Abi Nakshathara's upcoming Tamil film 'Aatti', has now disclosed that they have plans to make a sequel to the film, the core theme of which would revolve around women becoming forces of justice.

“The film is about women transforming into divine figures who punish those who commit wrongs and oppress women. The story explores who these women are and how they carry out that justice. In a way, it reflects the idea behind today’s ‘Singappen Padai’,” the producer, who also plays the lead role in the film, disclosed.

He also revealed that a sequel to the film had been planned and hopes that the film would inspire women by highlighting the strength and resilience of women in ancient Tamil society.

For the unaware, the film stars 'Ayali' fame Abi Natchathira as the heroine, alongside Kadhal Sukumar, Soundar, Praveen Palanisamy, and several others.

Built around the idea that women were the foremost figures in the Tamil community, the film, he says, will explore how women in ancient Tamil society fought for their rights, overcame challenges and handled sexual harassment.

For the unaware, the film was to originally hit screens on June 5 this year. However, the makers then chose to postpone the film's release to June 12.

Sources close to the unit of the film had said that the decision to postpone the film's release had been made due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Those in the know said that actor Essaki Karvanan was intent on releasing the film in a reasonable number of screens. However, as two films that were recently released were doing well and as a result, had got more screens, they had decided to push their film's release by a few more days in order to get the number of screens they had in mind.

Sources said producer Essaki Karvanan took the decision to postpone the film's release date after holding due consultations with V House founder Suresh Kamatchi, who in turn held discussions with the distributors of the film. Suresh Kamatchi holds the release rights of the film.

The film is now slated to hit screens on June 12.

--IANS

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