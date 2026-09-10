Abhishek Banerjee aide Sumit Roy arrested in land scam case after SC revokes protection

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested Sumit Roy, personal assistant to Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with an alleged multi-crore land-grabbing case in Salboni, West Midnapore district, officials said.

The arrest came hours after a Supreme Court bench revoked the interim protection from coercive action, including arrest, that had earlier been granted to Roy. The bench observed that despite being given an opportunity, he had not adequately cooperated with the investigation.

As soon as the information reached the CID office in Kolkata, a team rushed to the residence of Abhishek Banerjee at Kalighat in South Kolkata, where Sumit Roy was present.

According to sources, a brief confrontation occurred after private security personnel allegedly attempted to prevent the CID officers from entering the premises. However, the officers, accompanied by a police contingent, subsequently entered the residence and took Roy into custody.

He was later brought to the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan for questioning in connection with the case. A senior police officer said Sumit Roy is likely to be produced before a court in West Midnapore either later on Thursday or on Friday, and investigators will seek his custodial interrogation.

Roy is the principal accused in the Salboni land scam case. His anticipatory bail plea was earlier rejected by the Calcutta High Court, following which he moved the Supreme Court seeking relief.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Venkata Subba Rao Mohana. With the withdrawal of interim protection, investigators faced no legal impediment in proceeding with the arrest.

The apex court bench observed that, despite being given an opportunity, Sumit Roy did not properly help in the process of investigation.

The arrest comes at a time when Abhishek Banerjee is abroad for ophthalmic treatment.

--IANS

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