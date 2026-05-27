May 27, 2026 10:33 AM हिंदी

Abhishek Banerjee unlocks ‘new achievement’ with wife in Spiti Valley

Abhishek Banerjee unlocks ‘new achievement’ with wife in Spiti Valley

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee seems to be making the most of his mountain getaway as he shared a series of picturesque moments from his Spiti Valley vacation with wife Tina Noronha.

Calling it a “new achievement unlocked”, the actor revealed through his posts on social media account, that he has completed the Spiti circuit and now aims to ‘conquer every last village of Himachal Pradesh’.

Taking to his social media account, Abhishek dropped a bunch of scenic pictures from the snow-clad mountains, monasteries, lakes, and postcard-worthy locations of Himachal.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “New achievement unlocked !! Completed the Spiti circuit.. soon will conquer every last village of Himachal!! An ongoing project ;).”

The actor looked cheerful in the pictures as he posed with wife Tina amid breathtaking landscapes.

One of the clicks showed the couple posing against a snowy backdrop, and in another picture they were captured enjoying snowfall together near a serene lake.

Abhishek also shared snapshots from colourful monasteries and iconic tourist spots of Spiti. In another adorable picture, the actor posed with Tina and a fluffy mountain dog.

One more picture featured the duo smiling brightly beside a lake surrounded by barren hills and snow-capped mountains.

On the professional front, Abhishek Banerjee has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his versatile performances across many movies and web series.

The actor first gained widespread popularity with his role as Jana in the horror-comedy “Stree”, starring alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

He further impressed audiences with projects like “Paatal Lok”, “Mirzapur”, “Dream Girl”, “Bhediya”, “Vedaa”, “Rana Naidu” and many others.

Apart from acting, Abhishek has also worked as a casting director and has been associated with many acclaimed Bollywood films.

Talking about his personal life, Abhishek Banerjee is married to Tina Noronha. The couple tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

–IANS

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