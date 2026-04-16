Abhishek Banerjee to Rajkummar Rao: We all need friends who we can laugh with

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee has penned a note for his close friend Rajkummar Rao, with whom he has worked on a string of films such as the “Stree” franchise and Made In China, and now has a “very friendly appearance” in his latest, “Toaster.”

Abhishek took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Rajkummar, where the two are seen sitting together and laughing.

Abhishek, popularly known as his character name Jana from the horror-comedy franchise the two feature in, said that he is very lucky as he gets to work with those friends with whom he can laugh with.

“We all need friends who we can laugh with .. and if you get to work with those friends then consider yourself extremely lucky ... a very friendly appearance in a very friendly film #TOASTER,” wrote Abhishek.

He went on to congratulate Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa for their first production venture.

“Big congratulations to @patralekhaa & @rajkummar_rao for their maiden production #Toaster which is streaming rn on @netflix_in .. it’s not easy! And that’s why we need more from you guys coz you guys made it look easy . Congrats @vivek.daschaudary for you debut film Had a lovely time with the entire cast @sanyamalhotra_ @archanapuransingh @farahkhankunder @seemabhargavapahwa,” he wrote.

Patralekhaa took to the comment section and wrote: “Thank you friend for being a part of it”

Rajkummar had a special message for his brother.

He wrote: “Mera bhai. Love you brother.”

Meanwhile, Toaster follows the story of Ramakant, an endearing, no-nonsense kanjoos who believes every rupee saved is a victory. When a toaster he gifted for a wedding ends up going to waste, he sets out to retrieve it, dragging himself and everyone around him into a series of increasingly messy situations, where every attempt to set things right only makes matters worse.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, Toaster also stars Sanya Malhotra alongside an ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

“Toaster” premiered on April 15 on Netflix.

--IANS

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