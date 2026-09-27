Abhishek Banerjee on modern day relationships: People today are happy with themselves

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee reflected on the changing dynamics of relationships on and off the screen in modern times.

While speaking exclusively to IANS during the promotion of his recently released anthology, 'Lust Stories 3', Abhishek said that unlike earlier, the new generation is happy staying alone and enjoying their own company.

He shared, "They're very comfortable being alone. They're comfortable playing games all alone. They're happy with themselves, and they love themselves more than probably we did when we were young. So it's a good thing."

Abhishek argued that the concept of getting married and having children is not a result of the evolution process, but a byproduct of the industrial revolution.

She told IANS, "It's a concept that someone must have brought up that you meet someone, have to get married, have to have kids, have to send them to school, have to get a job, and then have to get the kids married. I don't think it is a part of evolution; rather, it is a part of the industrial revolution. Whatever concept we are seeing these days, it is a forced concept. It is not something built into humans."

Abhishek further revealed that many of his friends have chosen not to have kids. He further pointed out the increasing divorce rate in India.

"I know so many of my friends who don't have kids. You know, so many of my friends have chosen not to have kids, so it is happening, and also divorce rates, by the way, in India are increasing. You know, which is a good sign in the society," he concluded.

Coming to 'Lust Stories 3', it consists of four short film segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Comprising an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, 'Lust Stories 3' premiered on Netflix on 18 September.

--IANS

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