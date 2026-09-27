September 27, 2026 11:31 AM हिंदी

Rabi season: Govt to focus on strengthening Centre–State coordination

Rabi season: Govt to focus on strengthening Centre–State coordination

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The government on Sunday said that a two-day conference next week will focus on strengthening Centre–State coordination and evolving a coordinated, outcome-oriented strategy for enhancing agricultural production, productivity, sustainability and farmers’ incomes.

The deliberations will also build upon the key learnings and outcomes of the recently held Zonal Conferences on Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will organise the ‘National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2026’ here on September 28–29.

The conference will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and will bring together State Agriculture Ministers, senior officials of the Central and State Governments, ICAR and other stakeholders to deliberate on key priorities and preparedness for the forthcoming Rabi season.

According to an official statement, the first day will see three rounds of parallel thematic group discussions covering three broad areas: Atmanirbharta, Diversification and Production Growth; Sustainability and Climate-Resilient Agriculture; and Digital Agriculture, Infrastructure, Financing and Risk Management.

Key issues to be deliberated upon will include the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, oilseeds and oil palm, horticulture, cotton, seed availability and reforms in the seed value chain, natural farming, soil health, farm mechanisation, FPO financing and infrastructure, marketing reforms, PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, Kisan Credit Card coverage, Digital Agriculture, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, plant protection and agricultural statistics.

The second day will focus on the key learnings from the Zonal Conferences and outcomes of the thematic discussions held on the first day.

The agenda will include the Rabi season weather outlook, fertilizer availability and balanced use of fertilizers, Digital Agriculture Mission, Farmer Registry, Digital Crop Survey and AgriStack, Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, National Mission on Edible Oils, crop and seed status, varietal adoption, PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, marketing reforms and preparation of Agriculture Plans through ATMA and KVKs.

It will also provide an opportunity for State Agriculture Ministers to share their views/experiences, state priorities and suggestions for agricultural development and Rabi season preparedness.

—IANS

na/

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