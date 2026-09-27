Laver Cup: Alcaraz saves 2 MPs as Team Europe lead 7-5 over Team World

Lomson, Sep 27 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 13-11 victory against the American Taylor Fritz, while Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev defeated Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-6(7) to put Team Europe ahead 7-5.

A year after Fritz humbled Alcaraz at Laver Cup San Francisco, a pivotal result that helped push Team World over the top, Alcaraz got his revenge as the 23-year-old Spaniard downed the American in a classic, 6-3, 4-6, 13-11, levelling the Day 2 team score at 5-5.

Facing one of the tour’s biggest servers, Alcaraz opened the match with a break when he sent a picture-perfect lob beyond Fritz’s reach. With his 28-year-old foe serving to stay in the first set at 3-5, 15-40.

Alcaraz dug himself a 0-40 hole at 1-all in the second, and Fritz pounced on the opportunity. The Californian would later serve it out at 5-4, forcing yet another 10-point tiebreak.

Back on tour after a five-month layoff due to a serious wrist injury, seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz raced ahead 5-1, flashing his drop-shot prowess and all-court speed.

But Fritz held his ground and would fight back and set up a pair of match-point opportunities at 10-9 and 11-10, only to have them erased. Then, on his own third match point at 12-11, Alcaraz sealed the one-hour, 50-minute thriller with, fittingly, another drop shot.

"Every time I smile, it feels like I’m having fun and I’m relaxed,” he said. “When that time comes, it’s when I play my best tennis. It’s important to accept the moment, even if it’s break point down or 6-all in the tiebreak. You have to accept those moments," Alcaraz said.

Later, Ruud and Zverev teamed up to give host Team Europe a 7-5 advantage with a 6-4, 7-6(7) doubles victory over Team World’s Alexander Bublik and Brandon Nakashima.

"It was nerve-wracking watching every match,” said Ruud. “Sometimes it’s almost better to play than watch from the sidelines. Luckily, we avoided another match tiebreak. It was a great team effort to get two wins in the night session for Team Europe. We definitely needed it after two tough losses.”

“I’m very happy with the team effort,” Zverev added. “Carlos kicked it off with probably the most important win of the weekend. I’m very happy we finished the day with a win as well.”

--IANS

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