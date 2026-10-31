Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan & others attend Sanjay Gupta's last rites, pay final respects

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The last rites of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. Many from the film fraternity attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the renowned director.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, director Rakesh Roshan, and actor Fardeen Khan were a part of the last rites, along with actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rajat Bedi, filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Milap Zaveri, who were also captured at the Crematorium.

Others like Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Gulshan Grover also paid their tribute to the filmmaker during his final journey.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri was seen getting emotional as he arrived at Sanjay Gupta’s residence.

He has also decided to dedicate his next film to late director Sanjay Gupta, whom he fondly referred to as his “Godfather”, “Friend” and “Brother”.

Milap Zaveri took to his official social media account and recalled his final meeting with the late filmmaker.

“We met ten days ago and i told you the title of my next film. And you jumped in joy and said ‘Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!!!’ The joy i felt at that moment and the pride you felt in me is indescribable. That title. This film. Will be dedicated to you. I love you Guruji. I will always love you (sic)," he shared.

Sanjay Gupta reportedly fell and hit his head on the kitchen counter on Friday night and lost a lot of blood.

While all the family members, including his wife and two sons, were present in the house at the time of the unfortunate accident, they were asleep, and hence the filmmaker was discovered on Saturday morning.

Some of Sanjay Gupta's most memorable movies include 'Kaante (2002), 'Musafir (2004)', 'Zinda (2006)', 'Kaabil (2017)’, Shootout at Wadala (2013).

--IANS

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