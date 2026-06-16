June 16, 2026 11:20 AM हिंदी

Abhijeet Sawant says lending his voice to film heroes is an exciting part of playback singing

Abhijeet Sawant says lending his voice to film heroes is an exciting part of playback singing

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who has lent his vocal prowess for the upcoming Marathi film “Swapna Sundari”, finds crooning for film heroes as “an exciting part of playback singing.”

Talking about his journey from reality show songs to film title tracks, Abhiijeet said in a statement: "My musical journey began with a reality show, and today, this endless journey of music is continuing with diverse projects which makes me extremely happy.”

She added: “Sometimes, you even get to act through a song, and it feels like a bonus point. But the process of a film song is very exciting because I feel it’s the voice you lend to the film’s hero. For me, the experience of doing a cover song for a film is something that teaches me something new every time.”

The “Indian Idol 1” winner added: “You have to keep in mind that you’re also representing the film’s characters while singing. I also lean towards creating something different that resonates with today’s youth and matches their trend, and this makes it possible. Soon, the song Swapna Sundari will be out for the audience, and I hope they shower it with the same love as always."

Talking about Abhijeet, after making an impact with “Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013, which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and the thriller crime series C.I.D.

--IANS

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