Abhay Verma says food and art help forge bond between people

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who essays the role of Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in the streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', has shared that food helps him bond with people.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the show, and said that food and art help him bond with people on a spiritual level.

He told IANS, “I think food Food is really something that puts people together. I also believe that art and music do the same. It is very difficult to arrange 10,000 people just like that in a place but if you say there's A. R. Rahman sir performing, you see people will run to the show”.

“So I think music is something which I really put on the top category in terms of art which can bring a lot of people together. I say it because it makes you feel united. I also really strongly believe that together we achieve more. So that's what music does and that's the purpose of art, to keep people happy”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had shared that at first he is quite shy in his social interactions but once he crosses the threshold of comfort, there’s no extrovert that can match his energy.

He told IANS, “I would describe myself first as an introvert. But if I'm comfortable, I don't think there's any extrovert who can match up to my energy. I think I've always been a shy person at first. But when I feel like opening up then I'm myself, you will see my goofy side. I also quite careful of my interactions because I don't know if someone else will call my fun as overstepping. So I just keep my ground till I feel comfortable with them”.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

--IANS

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