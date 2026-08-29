August 29, 2026 2:41 PM हिंदी

Abhay Verma: Introvert at first but when I get comfortable, no extrovert can match my energy

Abhay Verma: Introvert at first but when I get comfortable, no extrovert can match my energy (Photo: Abhay Verma/ Instagram)

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who essays the role of Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in the streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', is an ambivert.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the show, and shared that at first he is quite shy in his social interactions but once he crosses the threshold of comfort, there’s no extrovert that can match his energy.

He told IANS, “I would describe myself first as an introvert. But if I'm comfortable, I don't think there's any extrovert who can match up to my energy. I think I've always been a shy person at first. But when I feel like opening up then I'm myself, you will see my goofy side. I also quite careful of my interactions because I don't know if someone else will call my fun as overstepping. So I just keep my ground till I feel comfortable with them”.

Given your guards are up in the initial stages of interaction, is your introverted nature often mistaken for being cold?

He said, “I don't think so because I generally come from an honest perspective. Even if it's my extroverted sense or my introvertedness, I feel when a person comes from honesty it travels to hearts more than cleverness does to minds. So whatever space I'm in, If I'm introverted or extroverted, it comes from honesty and a sense of integrity”.

“So I don't think it goes in the wrong way. It has always gone in the right way, and hopefully I'll try to maintain it”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Neeraj Chopra to miss Asiad, ruled out of remainder of season due to ligament tear

Neeraj Chopra to miss Asiad, ruled out of remainder of season due to ligament tear

Gold posts nearly 1.86 pc weekly dip over hawkish stance of US Fed Reserve

Gold posts nearly 1.86 pc weekly dip over hawkish stance of US Fed Reserve

Apparel industry urges Piyush Goyal to regulate cotton yarn exports amid price surge

Apparel exporters urge Piyush Goyal to regulate cotton yarn exports amid price surge

NITI Aayog vice chairman visits Siachen, world’s highest battlefield

NITI Aayog vice chairman visits Siachen, world’s highest battlefield

Abhay Verma: Introvert at first but when I get comfortable, no extrovert can match my energy (Photo: Abhay Verma/ Instagram)

Abhay Verma: Introvert at first but when I get comfortable, no extrovert can match my energy

Women's Asia Cup: India battle for continental glory as Thailand opener awaits (preview)

Women's Asia Cup: India battle for continental glory as Thailand opener awaits (preview)

Vishal Mishra announces benefit concerts in Nepal, Assam: Every single penny will go towards flood relief, people affected(Photo: Vishal Mishra/Instagram)

Vishal Mishra announces concerts in Nepal, Assam: Every single penny will go towards flood relief, people affected

Nepal President thanks India for 'generous support' after deadly flash floods

Nepal President thanks India for 'generous support' after deadly flash floods

Rights body slams Balochistan CM’s threat to destroy orchards, arrest owners in Mastung

Rights body slams Balochistan CM’s threat to destroy orchards, arrest owners in Mastung

Bengal CM Adhikari directs FIR against former CM Mamata over violation of Calcutta HC order during TMCP’s rally

Bengal CM Adhikari directs FIR against former CM Mamata over violation of Calcutta HC order during TMCP’s rally