Abhay Verma: Introvert at first but when I get comfortable, no extrovert can match my energy

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who essays the role of Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in the streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', is an ambivert.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the show, and shared that at first he is quite shy in his social interactions but once he crosses the threshold of comfort, there’s no extrovert that can match his energy.

He told IANS, “I would describe myself first as an introvert. But if I'm comfortable, I don't think there's any extrovert who can match up to my energy. I think I've always been a shy person at first. But when I feel like opening up then I'm myself, you will see my goofy side. I also quite careful of my interactions because I don't know if someone else will call my fun as overstepping. So I just keep my ground till I feel comfortable with them”.

Given your guards are up in the initial stages of interaction, is your introverted nature often mistaken for being cold?

He said, “I don't think so because I generally come from an honest perspective. Even if it's my extroverted sense or my introvertedness, I feel when a person comes from honesty it travels to hearts more than cleverness does to minds. So whatever space I'm in, If I'm introverted or extroverted, it comes from honesty and a sense of integrity”.

“So I don't think it goes in the wrong way. It has always gone in the right way, and hopefully I'll try to maintain it”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

--IANS

aa/