Abhay Verma explains how awareness about Operation Safed Sagar humbled him, filled with gratitude

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who essays the role of Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in the streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', has shared that knowing about the eponymous operation by the Indian Air Force has humbled him, and has led to germination of a sense of gratitude in his personality.

‘Operation Safed Sagar’ was a combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the show, and shared that he was barely a year old when India comprehensively won the Kargil war against its arch-nemesis Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

He told IANS, “I was one year, one day old when we won the Kargil war on July 26, 1999. So I don't have any memory as such but we were taught in schools about the Kargil war. I was really fascinated with what must have happened. Little did I know that I would do ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, and I would play one of the courageous soldiers in our Indian Air Force to depict the story”.

He further mentioned, “I would also like to say that after knowing Operation Safed Sagar as a story and whatever happened I would like to say that I failed as a citizen. Understanding what our heroes and soldiers have put in line, their life, and their family for us. Now I feel really extremely grateful for 2 reasons. First, I'm a part of a country like India. Second, everything around me, I'm very grateful for. I'm grateful for the glass of water. We're sitting in air conditio.n It's all no less than a blessing which we take for granted every now and then. So those two things are really close to me”.

‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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