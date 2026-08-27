Abhay Verma detests violence, has an idea to achieve world peace

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who has essayed the role of Wing Commander Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal in the streaming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', detests violence, wars and conflicts. The actor discussed the nature of violence, and how he looks at the phenomenon of wars in civilization.

The actor spoke with IANS following the release of the show. When told about violence being the essential driving force in nature as it keeps the food chain running, he said, “So, I distinguish between two things, the human side and the wildlife side. As much as I agree that the wildlife heavily depends on the food chain but as humans, the least we can do is to be empathetic , and have an understanding”.

He told IANS, “They have feelings but they sometimes fail to understand that the other person is also human. If we could only just act just by thinking what it would feel to be in someone else's shoes. I think that would really solve our problems”.

When asked if putting the self-interest behind, and protecting someone or keeping someone comfortable will lead to no violence or no wars in the society, he said, “I think it's a heroic thing to do. And the soldiers who are fighting for us are doing exactly the same”.

“The only addition to them is that they don't even know everyone, we only protect the people that we know. They do it for people whom they don’t even know. I think the world would be really nice if everybody knew everybody because then it would just be conversations, and not bombs dropped and missiles thrown away at other people”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

--IANS

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