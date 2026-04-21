Abdul Gaffar earns maiden call-up for T20Is against New Zealand

Dhaka, April 21 (IANS) Abdul Gaffar Saqlain received his first national call-up as the Bangladesh national cricket team announced a 15-member squad for the opening two T20Is against New Zealand. The selectors chose fresh players and considered workload management ahead of a busy international schedule.

Saqlain’s selection as an uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder shows Bangladesh’s effort to improve their depth in T20 cricket. He is seen as a solid lower-order hitter and a capable seam bowler, meeting the team's need for a bowling all-rounder in this format.

Joining him is right-arm fast bowler Ripon Mondal. His consistency, especially during crucial moments, earned him this opportunity. The 23-year-old has played three T20 matches for Bangladesh, all during the 2023 Asian Games, and now has a chance to secure a spot on the team.

Chief selector Habibul Bashar explained the choices, saying, “We have included two new faces in Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain. Ripon is performing well, and we can use his wicket-taking skills. For Saqlain, we wanted a bowling all-rounder, which is why we selected him. I hope he can fill the gap left by our other bowling all-rounders.”

Bangladesh also decided to rest senior fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Nahid Rana for the first two games to manage player workloads. During this time, Mustafizur is expected to join Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

Bashar added, “We wanted to try some new players in the T20 side, which is why Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed are resting. Nahid needs a break after playing in the One Day Internationals against New Zealand and before the Test matches.” He expressed confidence in the squad’s balance.

He emphasised the importance of experienced all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, saying, “We have a reliable all-rounder in Saifuddin. We didn't alter the batting lineup, as the previous players have been retained. We hope the T20 team will perform well.”

Led by Litton Das, the squad includes a mix of youth and experience, featuring players like Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, and Rishad Hossain. The three-match series starts in Chattogram on April 27, with the second match at the same venue on April 29, followed by the final T20I in Dhaka on May 2.

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is: Litton Das (Captain), Mohammed Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondal, Shaif Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Series schedule:

First T20I: April 27, Chattogram

Second T20I: April 29, Chattogram

Third T20I: May 2, Dhaka

--IANS

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