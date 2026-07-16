Aamna Sharif on b’day: For me, the greatest gift is starting the day with gratitude, doing something meaningful

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Aamna Sharif, who is celebrating her 44th birthday on Thursday, has revealed her special day plans and said that this year, she is looking forward to celebrating it with her family and close friends.

Instead of a lavish celebration, she plans to spend quality time with her loved ones, begin the day with gratitude and stick to her fitness routine.

Speaking about her birthday, Aamna shared, "Every birthday reminds me of how blessed I am. This year, I'm looking forward to celebrating it with my family and close friends.”

“For me, the greatest gift is being surrounded by the people I love, starting the day with gratitude, staying true to my fitness routine, and doing something meaningful for someone in need.”

The actress has a simple birthday wish for this year.

"This year, my wish is simple to stay healthy, keep growing as an actor and as a human being, and continue earning the love of the audience that’ll be the best birthday gift I could ask for." she added.

Aamna started her career by featuring in several music videos. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the television series Kahiin to Hoga, portraying Kashish Sinha opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

From 2012 to 2013, Aamna portrayed Muskaan Mishra in Hongey Judaa Na Hum, opposite Raqesh Vashisth. She made her film debut in 2009 with the romantic comedy Aloo Chaat opposite Aftab Shivdasani.

The same year, she appeared alongside Aftab again in Aao Wish Karein.

In 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Ek Villain, portraying Sulochana Khurana, the sister of Riteish Deshmukh’s character.

In 2019, Sharif made her comeback after six years with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the antagonist Komolika Basu, replacing Hina Khan.

In 2022, Sharif made her digital debut with the web series Damaged 3, followed by Aadha Ishq opposite Gaurav Arora.

--IANS

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