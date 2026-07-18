Aamir Khan threat claims surface, Mumbai Police says no formal complaint filed yet

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly received a threat through a Facebook post. However, as per the Mumbai Police neither the actor nor his team has filed any complaint so far.

The police added that they learnt about the reported threat through media reports and are verifying the authenticity of the viral post before taking further action.

The star reportedly received a threat through a post on Facebook allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was written in Hindi: “I am Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group)."

"Those who are working against our culture in our country, and people like Aamir Khan who are promoting this in the name of "love jihad," we will not tolerate this.”

“They will be given a response very soon. This is against our Sanatan Dharma and against our country… Those who are encouraging these things in the name of stardom—we will not spare them.”

Mumbai Police has said that, so far, neither Aamir Khan nor his team has lodged any complaint. The police also learnt about the alleged threat through media reports, which claimed it was made via Facebook. They are currently verifying the information.

Further investigation will be initiated once a formal complaint is received from Aamir Khan's side.

In other news, Aamir Khan has said that his character Phunsukh Wangdu from the 2009 blockbuster “3 Idiots” is not based on educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Aamir was speaking at the ongoing London Indian Film Festival when an audience member asked him about Sonam Wanchuk being the inspiration behind 3 Idiots.

“3 Idiots” is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, while Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya play supporting roles.

Narrated through two parallel timelines, one in the present and the other set ten years earlier, the story follows the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the intrinsic paternalism under the Indian education system.

--IANS

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