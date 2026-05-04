Aamir Khan says he doesn't read son Junaid’s scripts

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has shared that he doesn’t like to interfere in his elder son Junaid Khan’s professional life.

The actor spoke with comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, and opened up about Junaid carving his own path in the industry without seeking his help. He shared how Junaid trained, auditioned independently, and chose to grow on his own terms.

Talking about the same, Aamir said, “No, I don't read Junaid’s scripts. He doesn't even want me to interfere in his career. He went to Los Angeles to learn theater. He studied there for two years and did plays for a year. Then he came back and started a theater in Bombay. He used to go to auditions for casting directors. At that time, no one knew that he was my son. He didn't tell anyone, and I didn't tell anyone either”.

Aamir shared how he learned about Junaid’s debut project, “One day I got a call from Aditya Chopra. He said that he is taking Junaid in a film, ‘Maharaj’. I got to know about this film from the outside. He did a good job. So he made his own career. Actually, to be honest, as a father, he didn't let me do anything. He never took anything from me. I have told him many times to buy a car”.

“It's a very odd thing that I always hug my kids. Like we are sitting at home, on the sofa or on the bed. So I hug Ira, Junaid and Azad closely. When he was small, it was easy, and now he is 6 feet 2 inches. But even today, when I hug him closely and keep his head on my chest. I can’t even tell you how much peace I feel”, he added.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan has shared the screen with Sai Pallavi in the recently released film ‘Ek Din’. The film reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Ek Din’ is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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