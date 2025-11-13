Aaditi Pohankar shares how she manages mental and emotional well-being while essaying intense roles

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Aaditi Pohankar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Ziddi Ishq’, has shared how she protects her mental and emotional well-being while portraying an intense role.

The series explores how love can both heal and destroy, and how obsession can twist into vengeance, and how grief can turn into strength. It’s a story where every emotion cuts deeper than the last, and every choice comes with a cost.

Talking about her process of handling difficult roles, Aaditi Pohankar shared, “Well, as an actor, when I’m performing the part itself, I tell myself it’s not you, it’s another life, so let’s just watch it. It’s like an attachment with a detachment. Because eventually, when you let go of it, you do feel extremely hurt. You built it from scratch and then you just let it go. It’s like giving away your own child”.

The series also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Sumeet Vyaas, Barkha Bisht, and Riya Sen. It unfolds against the evocative backdrop of Bengal, following Mehul, a young woman whose one-sided love for Shekhar Da turns her world upside down when his sudden death, dismissed as suicide, drives her into a relentless quest for truth and vengeance.

The actress further mentioned, “So, it needs an understanding right from the start that you can’t be too emotionally involved, even though you’re portraying emotions so deeply. It was fun when Mehul was a schoolgirl, and then it became heartbreaking as her world started to collapse. I went through all those emotions one after another joy, innocence, pain, loss and yes, it takes a toll on your emotional well-being for a while. But you have to learn to snap out of it”.

“We shot in Kolkata, and coming back to Mumbai really helped me detach and find my ground again”, she added.

‘Ziddi Ishq’, is set to premiere on November 21 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/