November 07, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

Aadhi-starrer Maragadha Naanayam 2's first look out

Aadhi-starrer Maragadha Naanayam 2's first look out (Photo: Passion Studios/X)

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of director A R K Saravan's eagerly awaited fantasy comedy adventure 'Maragadha Naanayam 2', featuring actors Aadhi, Nikki Galrani and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, on Saturday released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans of the franchise.

Sharing the first look poster of the film, production house Passion Studios wrote, "Chase. Heist. Mystery. Fantasy. People. All driven by one obsession - The Maragadha Naanayam. Presenting the first look of #MaragadhaNaanayam2 | #MaragadhaMani2. Written and Directed by @ArkSaravan_Dir. Starring @aadhiofficial @priya_Bshankar @nikkigalrani #Sathyaraj."

It may be recalled that in May this year, actor Daniel Annie Pope, who plays a pivotal role in the film, had disclosed that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a heartfelt post of appreciation for the unit of 'Maragadha Naanayam 2', Daniel Annie Pope had said, "From laughs between takes to memories that will stay forever… And just like that, the shoot of 'Maragatha Naanayam 2' is officially wrapped!"

He went on to say, "More than a film, this felt like a beautiful family reunion filled with chaos, fun, bonding, late-night shoots, endless smiles, and unforgettable moments. Every frame carried love, every day carried energy, and every person here made this journey special. @aadhiofficial @nikkigalrani @priyabhavanishankar — tired faces after long schedules, genuine smiles, crazy selfie angles, playful moments, and one big happy cinema family standing together with pride."

He concluded the note saying, "Can’t wait for everyone to witness the magic we created together. Until then… memories packed, emotions wrapped, and hearts full. #MaragathaNaanayam2 #ShootWrapped #CinemaFamily #FamilyReunion #BehindTheScenes TamilCinema MovieWrap TeamWork FunMoments MemoriesForLife Kollywood OnSetVibes Togetherness WrappingMemories MovieMagic."

For the unaware, the film went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony here in the city in February this year.

The 2017 fantasy comedy caper 'Maragadha Naanayam' went on to emerge a blockbuster, prompting its makers to announce a sequel. Earlier this year, one of the film's makers, Passion Studios, released a visual glimpse of the sequel.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, had, at that point, said,"I am delighted to produce Maragadha Naanayam 2, a project close to my heart, as I am a massive fan of the original blockbuster. This is a prestigious endeavor designed to draw universal crowds to theatres with its magical entertainment. Like the first part, Aadhi and Priya Bhavani Shankar play the lead roles. Shot on a grander canvas with an expanded star-cast, we are committed to delivering the ultimate entertainer."

'Maragadha Naanayam 2', directed by ARK Saravan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Manish Singhal, Durgaram Choudhary, Dev & KV Durai under Passion Studios, Dangal TV, RDC Media, Axess Film Factory & Good Show, will feature Aadhi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

The film will also feature actors Sathyaraj, Nikki Galrani Pinisetty, Munishkanth, Anandaraj, Daniel Annie Pope, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Muruganandam in pivotal roles.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by PV Shankar. NK Rahul is the art director for this film and Thirumalai Rajan R is its editor. Rajesh Kannan has penned the dialogues for the fantasy adventure which has stunts choreographed by PC Stunts.

--IANS

mkr/

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