July 11, 2025 2:05 AM हिंदी

Bihar: Patna Veterinary College student shot at inside campus

Bihar: Patna Veterinary College student shot at inside campus

Patna, July 10 (IANS) Panic spread in Patna Veterinary College on Thursday evening after a student was injured during a firing inside the campus.

The injured student, identified as Mayank Kumar, was admitted to IGIMS Hospital in a hurry after sustaining a gunshot injury to his hand. His condition is currently stable.

According to sources, the incident occurred between 5 to 6 PM near the boys' hostel on the campus.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mayank had an altercation with some outsiders over playing cricket, which escalated, leading to a scuffle followed by shot at in which he was injured.

A campus guard stated that the outsiders entered the college premises from the back gate without being noticed.

Hearing the noise of a gunshot following an altercation, the guards reached the spot and found Mayank injured.

The Airport Police Station SHO confirmed that a team reached the spot immediately upon receiving information and has launched an investigation.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused involved in the incident.

“Efforts are underway to identify the outsiders who entered the campus and injured the student. Security arrangements will also be reviewed. We are making efforts to identify the attackers,” the SHO said.

A FIR has been registered in this case against unidentified individuals in the Airport police station under the relevant sections of attempt to murder of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS).

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among students, while parents have raised concerns over lapses in campus security that allowed outsiders to enter the premises and carry out such acts.

The college administration has not yet issued a statement, but the incident raises serious questions about the security and monitoring systems within the campus, especially with ongoing student activities in open spaces.

Earlier, a sand trader was gunned down at Dhana village under Rani Talab Police Station on Thursday evening.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Varun Dhawan wraps up NDA schedule of ‘Border 2’ with tea and biscuits

Varun Dhawan wraps up NDA schedule of ‘Border 2’ with tea and biscuits

Mocked for living off his daughter's earnings, man killed daughter: Gurugram Police

Mocked for living off his daughter's earnings, man killed daughter: Gurugram Police

Joe Root ends Day One on 99 not out as England reach 251/4 against India at the end of the first day of the third Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI/X

3rd Test: Joe Root ends Day One on 99* as England reach 251/4 against India (ld)

MEA slams Punjab CM Mann’s remarks on global south ties

MEA slams Punjab CM Mann’s remarks on global south ties

Joe Root ends Day One on 99 not out as England reach 251/4 against India at stumps on the first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI/X

3rd Test: Joe Root ends Day One on 99 not out as England reach 251/4 against India

Jaguar jet crash: Pilot Rishiraj Singh Devda cremated with full military honours

Jaguar jet crash: Pilot Rishiraj Singh Devda cremated with full military honours

Iga Swiatek of Poland stormed past Belinda Bencic, sets up summit clash with Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies singles category in Wimbledon 2025 in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek storms past Bencic, sets up summit clash with Anisimova

PSA aims to take action against Maoist ideology organisations: MoS Yogesh Kadam

PSA aims to take action against Maoist ideology organisations: Maha Minister

Bihar: Patna Veterinary College student shot at inside campus

Bihar: Patna Veterinary College student shot at inside campus

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference