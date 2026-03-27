March 27, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

All Indian captains make IPL 2026 quite significant from a leadership perspective, says Paranjape

All Indian captains make IPL 2026 quite significant from a leadership perspective, says Jatin Paranjape

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) For the first time, all ten IPL franchises will be led by Indian captains in the upcoming season starting on Saturday, and Jatin Paranjape, the former cricketer and national selector, feels that fact makes the tournament worth watching from a leadership perspective.

“This IPL feels quite significant from a leadership point of view. For the first time in a while, you have all teams being led by Indian captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad at CSK, Axar Patel at Delhi Capitals, Shubman Gill at Gujarat Titans, Ajinkya Rahane at KKR, Rishabh Pant at Lucknow, Hardik Pandya at Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer at Punjab Kings, Riyan Parag at Rajasthan Royals, Rajat Patidar at RCB, and Ishan Kishan at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“What makes it interesting is that each of them is at a very different stage in their career, but for all of them, this is a pivotal phase. Some are new to the role, while others have a bit more experience, but all of them will have to handle responsibility over a long tournament,” Paranjape told IANS on Friday, on the eve of the tournament opener between RCB and SRH, to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With captains varying widely in experience, Paranjape, co-founder of KheloMore and member of the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee, further stated the two-month-long tournament would test each of these skippers in different ways.

“The IPL has always been a platform for players, but this season it’s just as much about leadership. How these captains manage pressure, handle expectations, and bring their teams together over two months will be closely watched. In many ways, this is where you start seeing the next set of leaders for Indian cricket take shape,” he added.

--IANS

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