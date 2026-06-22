June 22, 2026 11:00 PM हिंदी

'A moment of pride for us', Padma awardees ahead of ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan

'A moment of pride for us', Padma awardees ahead of ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is set to confer Padma Awards 2026 upon several distinguished personalities during the second round of the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday.

Many achievers, esteemed individuals including former Union Minister Shibu Soren, Tennis star Vijay Amritraj, renowned paediatrician Dr Armida Fernandez, and Professor Mangala Kapoor, actor Mammootty and singer Alka Yagnik figure among the list of 65 awardees.

A couple of these individuals, speaking to IANS, shared their excitement and joy for the Civil Investiture ceremony and said how they were thrilled to receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu.

Vijay Amritraj told IANS, “I feel truly honoured. I am extremely excited and happy about this magnificent honour from the Government of India. It is a matter of pride for me. Padma Awards are very special. Receiving the Padma Bhushan at this stage of my career is truly significant."

"I express my gratitude to the govt, the Prime Minister as well as to the people of India, who helped me deliver my best performances both in India and across the globe," he added.

He called for spotting children's talent at a young age, providing them with the right opportunities, and honing their skills.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for sports, he stated that unless this initiative extends from the top level to every state in the country, we will not be able to fully develop the talent available here.

RVS Mani, who will be honoured with Padma Shri in the field of civil service, stated, "It is a matter of great pride that I have been selected for this honour. Receiving the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be a proud moment for me. I have received this honour for my work in civil and government service."

Mani stated that on numerous occasions, he had discharged his duties honestly while standing firm for the truth—a stance that had a lasting impact. He remarked that the government has recognised his integrity by bestowing this honour on him.

Dr Armida Fernandez, while expressing gratitude for the Padma Shri award in the field of health, stated that it is highly commendable when the government encourages good work.

She emphasised that this honour belongs not just to her, but to everyone who helped her reach this milestone. She shared that while she faced significant difficulties in the early stages, she remained focused on her goal despite the challenges.

Professor Mangala Kapoor reflected on her journey and remarked that for a woman like her, the Padma Shri is a momentous honour.

Speaking to IANS, she also spoke of her work for the differently-abled and her love for connecting with people and also recounted the struggles she endured following an acid attack, noting how society had distanced itself from her, yet she never gave up the fight.

Brijlal Bhatt, who has dedicated his life to social service and cultural preservation, said that it is natural to feel a sense of pride when the President confers an honour in the presence of the Prime Minister and several senior dignitaries.

Hailing from a village in Jammu and Kashmir, he chose agriculture as his career. Having held key positions across various departments, Bhatt stated that he finds great fulfilment in agricultural work.

Notably, the prestigious civilian honours are being awarded across various fields and disciplines, including arts, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

--IANS

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