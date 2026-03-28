Seeks nominations for science, tech, innovators' honours: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday invited nominations for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) 2026 to recognise outstanding contributions in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

The awards are administered by the RVP Secretariat under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), under the chairmanship of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, according to the minister.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar honours scientists, technologists and innovators whose work has significantly contributed to India’s scientific progress and national development. Nominations, including self-nominations, are open across a wide range of domains such as agricultural science, atomic energy, biological sciences, chemistry, defence technology, earth sciences, engineering, environmental science, mathematics and computer science, medicine, physics, space science and technology, and innovation.

The awards will be conferred in four categories: Vigyan Ratna for lifetime achievement, Vigyan Shri for distinguished contributions, Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar for young scientists up to 45 years of age, and Vigyan Team for collaborative excellence involving three or more researchers.

Nominations can be submitted online through the government’s awards portal from March 28 to May 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, Singh said the awards reflect the government’s commitment to promoting excellence and innovation in the scientific ecosystem.

"The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar reflects the government’s commitment to fostering excellence in science, technology and innovation. These awards celebrate the spirit of inquiry and dedication of scientists and innovators contributing to India’s emergence as a global knowledge leader," he said.

He also urged institutions, industry bodies and individuals to actively participate in the nomination process to ensure wider recognition of scientific talent across the country.

Emphasising the importance of the awards, Singh said they are aimed at strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem and recognising contributions across diverse fields.

--IANS

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