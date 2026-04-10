April 10, 2026 9:25 PM हिंदी

West Asia crisis: 95 UAE, 10 Qatar flights expected today

West Asia crisis: 95 UAE, 10 Qatar flights expected today (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Flights are continuing to operate from Gulf countries where airspace remains open, while around 8,43,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India since 28 February, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs issued on Friday.​

In the United Arab Emirates, airlines continue to operate limited non‑scheduled commercial flights between India based on operational and safety considerations, with around 95 flights expected on Thursday.​

Flights also continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 8-10 flights to India on Thursday.​

Bahrain’s airspace is open. Gulf Air is planning limited flight operations from Bahrain to India and is currently operating non‑scheduled flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to India. Travel of Indian nationals from Bahrain continues to be facilitated through Saudi Arabia.​

The Kuwait airspace remains closed. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating non‑scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to India. ​

Due to airspace closure, travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait continues to be facilitated through Saudi Arabia to India, the ministry said.​

The Embassy of India in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 2,180 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including 981 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen, the statement said.​

Israel's airspace is partially open with restricted flight operations. Travel of Indian nationals continues to be facilitated through Jordan and Egypt to India.​

Iraq's airspace is open with restricted flight operations. Travel of Indian nationals continues to be facilitated through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India, the statement added.​

Meanwhile, a dedicated special control room at the Ministry of External Affairs remains operational and works in tandem with Indian Missions, while maintaining regular contact with State Governments and Union Territories. Efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of the Indian community in the Gulf region, the statement said.​

Indian Missions and Posts continue to operate 24/7 helplines and are proactively assisting Indian nationals. ​

Updated advisories are being issued regularly, including information on local government guidelines, flight and travel situations, and consular services.​

Indian Missions also remain actively engaged with Indian community associations, professional groups, Indian companies, and other stakeholders in the region, the statement added.​

--IANS

sps/dan

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