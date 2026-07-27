Nine women from 5 countries deported as FRRO cracks down on Jaipur spa centres

Jaipur, July 27 (IANS) In one of its biggest enforcement drives against illegal foreign residents, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) have deported nine foreign women found living in Jaipur after their visas had expired.

Most of these women were working at spa and wellness centres across the city.

Officials said the women had entered India on tourist or short-term visas but continued to stay in Jaipur without valid documentation.

Following verification, they were detained and deported to their respective countries.

Authorities have warned that strict action will continue against foreigners violating India's immigration laws.

According to FRRO officials, the deported women include five women from Thailand, one each from Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Laos.

Officials said most of them were employed as therapists at spa centres located in upscale areas of Jaipur.

The action followed intelligence inputs and local police information.

FRRO teams carried out surprise inspections at multiple spa centres across the city, where passports and visa documents were verified. During the checks, officials found that the women were staying in India despite the expiry of their visas, prompting immediate action.

Following the operation, Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) Dharmendra Sagar urged landlords, hotel owners, guest house operators and homestay providers to strictly follow immigration rules while accommodating foreign nationals.

He directed them to verify the original passport and visa of every foreign guest before providing accommodation, mandatorily upload guest details through the online C-Form on the Immigration Department portal and ensure timely compliance with all reporting requirements under the Foreigners Act.

The FRO warned that any hotelier, landlord or accommodation provider found housing a foreign national without filing the mandatory C-Form or allowing a person to stay with an expired visa will face strict legal action under the Foreigners Act.

Officials said the latest drive is part of an ongoing campaign to identify and deport foreign nationals residing illegally in Rajasthan and to ensure that commercial establishments fully comply with immigration regulations.

--IANS

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