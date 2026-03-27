March 27, 2026 5:11 PM हिंदी

Mumbai hit-and-run: 76-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Goregaon

Mumbai hit-and-run: 76-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Goregaon

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) A 76-year-old man is battling for his life after being struck by a speeding scooter in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai’s Goregaon West area, Mumbai Police said on Friday.

According to information from Mumbai Police, the incident took place on March 22 at around 6.40 p.m. on MG Road. The victim, identified as Babulal Chopra, was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding scooter. The rider fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the elderly man severely injured.

Chopra was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital by his family members. Doctors treating him said his condition remains critical due to severe head injuries and significant blood loss. Medical teams are continuing intensive treatment as his condition remains extremely fragile.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified accused and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Officials are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the rider involved in the incident.

The victim’s family has appealed to the authorities for swift action and the immediate arrest of the culprit, seeking justice for the injured senior citizen.

The incident comes amid a rise in hit-and-run cases across Mumbai.

Earlier on March 27, police began searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run case near the Centaur Hotel on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle (East).

In that case, a 24-year-old biker, Neelkanth Ingole, lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. According to a police officer, Ingole succumbed to severe head and internal injuries. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to trace the vehicle involved.

In another incident on March 24, a 42-year-old businessman from Kalyan, Shrinivas Tandle, died after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old rammed into his bicycle. Tandle, a resident of the Khadakpada area in Thane district, was a well-known figure in the local business community and was associated with one of the oldest cloth stores in Kalyan.

--IANS

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