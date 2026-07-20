J&K: Seven killed in fresh Poonch landslide

Jammu, July 20 (IANS) Seven persons were killed after a fresh landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in J&K’s Poonch district on Monday.

Officials said the landslide hit the Loran-Dumilan area of Poonch today. “The landslide was triggered by incessant rain, killing seven people. Seven bodies have been recovered while search and rescue operations are underway to trace any missing person,” officials stated.

Locals said announcements were made from mosques to alert residents as flash floods and landslides posed a serious threat. Police, civil administration, SDRF and local volunteers rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, while rescue operations continue. On Sunday, at least 17 persons were killed, and several others reported missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall devastated parts of the Jammu division, including Poonch and Rajouri.

With the nine deaths reported on Monday, the total toll in the Jammu region due to the two-day rain fury has risen to 26, officials added.

Rescue operations are continuing in the affected areas, officials said. Incessant rain causing flash floods has wreaked havoc in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of each person who lost their lives in the flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that while no amount of financial assistance can compensate for the irreparable loss of lives, the ex gratia has been announced as an immediate measure to support the bereaved families.

He said the relief package comprises Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The announcement follows the recent flash floods, landslides and heavy rainfall that claimed several lives and caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure in parts of Rajouri and Poonch.

--IANS

sq/dan