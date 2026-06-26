6 soldiers martyred during 'Operation Sindoor' to be immortalised at National War Memorial

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Six bravehearts of the Indian armed forces, who laid down their lives during 'Operation Sindoor' – India’s military response to the Pahalgam massacre, against Pakistan in May last year, are set to be immortalised at the National War Memorial.

The names of these martyred soldiers will be inscribed at the National War Memorial in the national Capital. Their names will be engraved on the granite bricks at the memorial.

The identities of the six fallen soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice for the nation have been made public for the first time. They include five soldiers from the Indian Army and one sergeant from the Indian Air Force.

Two of the martyrs have also been honoured by the government for their bravery. They are Rifleman Sunil Kumar, who was awarded Vir Chakra posthumously while Sergeant Surendra Kumar was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal posthumously.

The six brave soldiers martyred in 'Operation Sindoor' include Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.

Five of these personnel belonged to the Indian Army, while one belonged to the Indian Air Force.

Their names are being inscribed at the National War Memorial to ensure that their supreme sacrifice remains alive in the nation's memory forever.

The names of these heroes of 'Operation Sindoor' were released alongside the list of all soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during various military operations in 2025.

Notably, the 'Tyag Chakra' (Circle of Sacrifice) at National War Memorial is dedicated to the nation's martyrs. It comprises 16 circular granite walls; the name, rank, and unit of every soldier who made the supreme sacrifice for the country after Independence are inscribed on the bricks of these walls.

Now, the names of these six brave sons from 'Operation Sindoor' will also become a permanent part of this glorious memorial.

--IANS

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