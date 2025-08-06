5G smartphone shipments capture 87 pc of overall India market in April-June

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) 5G smartphone shipments accounted for 87 per cent of the overall India market in the April-June quarter, marking a 20 per cent yearly increase, a report showed on Wednesday.

Notably, 5G smartphones priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 recorded over 600 per cent year-on-year growth, reflecting surging demand for affordable 5G access, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) India.

India’s smartphone market grew 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2025. The growth was fuelled by rising adoption of affordable 5G smartphones, strong channel push, and a wave of strategic new launches across key price bands.

“The Rs 10,000-Rs 13,000 5G smartphone segment witnessed over 138 per cent YoY growth in Q2 2025. This surge was primarily driven by the growing demand for value-for-money 5G smartphones among first-time smartphone upgraders,” said Menka Kumari, senior analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CMR.

Apple posted strong double-digit growth in India, capturing a 7 per cent market share, fuelled by strong demand for premium smartphones. The iPhone 16 series -- especially the iPhone 16e -- was a major growth driver. In the premium segment (above Rs 50,000), Apple’s market share grew by 54 per cent on-year.

Vivo captured the top spot with 19 per cent market share, while Samsung secured second spot with 16 per cent overall market share in Q2 2025.

In the full year 2025, CMR anticipates the Indian smartphone market to witness moderate growth, with shipments growing in single digits.

“The second half of the year will be pivotal, driven by new smartphone launches timed with the festive season. Upcoming flagship smartphone launches are expected to drive heightened consumer interest and accelerate device upgrade cycles,” said Pankaj Jadli, analyst, Industry Intelligence Group at CMR.

While there is growing awareness of AI-led features, they remain a marginal factor in actual purchase decisions, with consumers prioritising core smartphone attributes like battery life, camera quality, and overall performance,” Jadli added.

--IANS

na/