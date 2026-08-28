579 confirmed dead, 1924 still missing as Nepal waives trekking fee for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims returnees

Kathmandu, Aug 28 (IANS) Nepal has waived the trekking fee for foreign nationals returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through the western Hilsa border point in Humla district for one week, amid disruptions caused by the devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River.

The Department of Immigration said in a notice on Friday that the waiver applies to foreign pilgrims returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage who had earlier obtained departure permits from the Immigration Office in Rasuwa.

The decision took effect on August 27, with authorities citing the prevailing adverse situation and the need to give top priority to humanitarian safety.

According to the Immigration Department, travellers are required to trek through an area categorized as restricted while travelling through the Hilsa border point, for which authorities normally charge US$50 per person per week.

The Immigration Department said the fee has now been waived for one week to facilitate the return of foreign pilgrims through the border point.

The department also said that foreign nationals and trekking guides coming through this route will not be required to obtain insurance, while the mandatory requirement for pilgrims to be accompanied by a trekking guide has also been waived.

The measures are aimed at ensuring the safe and smooth return of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims to Nepal through alternative border routes after flooding in the Bhote Koshi River damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure along the Rasuwa-Timure route to the Nepal-China border.

According to the Immigration Department, as of August 26, a total of 93 people had received departure permits from its office in Rasuwa. Among them, 32 were Indian nationals.

Before the latest natural disaster, the Rasuwagadhi route had emerged as one of the key pilgrimage routes to Kailash Mansarovar. However, continued operation of the route has now become difficult because the massive floods damaged roads and other infrastructure along the route.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said that the bodies of 579 people swept away by the floods had so far been recovered, while 1,924 people remained out of contact as of Friday evening.

--IANS

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