Kathmandu, Nov 24 (IANS) An earthquake of the magnitude 5.3 struck near Lelep in Nepal's Koshi Province on Tuesday morning, triggering tremors across several parts of India and neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.

According to initial information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at around 7:02 a.m. IST.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), meanwhile, reported that the epicentre was located at latitude 27.855°N and longitude 87.909°E, at a depth of 20 kilometres below the Earth's surface.

Tremors were reportedly felt in several parts of eastern and northeastern India, including Bihar, Meghalaya and some areas of West Bengal.

Shaking was also reported from regions located along the Himalayan belt and areas bordering Nepal, according to media reports.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage to property following the earthquake.

Authorities have yet to report any significant impact from the tremors, while further information about the situation in the affected areas is awaited.

In a separate incident, another earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was recorded in Assam's Karbi Anglong district early on Tuesday morning.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremor occurred at 3:39 a.m. IST, at a depth of 15 kilometres.

The epicentre of the Assam earthquake was located at latitude 25.743°N and longitude 93.355°E, the NCS said.

No reports of damage or casualties linked to this tremor were immediately available.

Further details are awaited.

According to the residents, they felt the ground shake briefly; however, many took time to realise it was an earthquake given the early hours.

--IANS

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