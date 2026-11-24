New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, wishing that the sacred festivals bring reverence, faith and positivity into everyone's lives.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said: “Heartfelt wishes to you all on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. This sacred festival carries the message of selfless service and doing good for others. May this tradition, enriched by holy bathing, acts of charity and merit, and the offering of lamps, bring reverence, faith and positivity into everyone’s lives. That is my heartfelt wish.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings to devotees and people on Kartik Purnima, wishing them happiness, peace, prosperity and good health.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said: “Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all devotees and the people of the state on 'Kartik Purnima', the sacred festival of India's ancient culture, spiritual consciousness and popular faith. May this auspicious festival of faith, devotion and spiritual light, through the grace of Mother Ganga and Lord Shri Hari Vishnu, bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health into all your lives. This is my prayer.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also conveyed his wishes to citizens on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali.

In his X post, Gadkari wrote: “Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali.”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended greetings to people on the occasion, describing Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali as celebrations of faith, devotion and light.

“Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state on the sacred festivals of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, celebrations of faith, devotion and light. May the grace of Lord Vishnu and Mahadev, the supreme deity, bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health into everyone’s lives. May these sacred festivals spread harmony, positivity and prosperity throughout society,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended his wishes, highlighting the festival's spiritual significance.

He said: “Heartfelt wishes on the sacred festival of Kartik Purnima, a celebration of purity, devotion and spiritual awareness! May Lord Shri Hari Vishnu and Mahadev, the supreme deity, bless this sacred festival with happiness, peace, prosperity and positivity in everyone’s lives.”

Kartik Purnima is regarded as an auspicious occasion in Hindu tradition, with devotees observing holy baths, prayers and charitable activities. The festival also coincides with Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated with particular grandeur in Varanasi, where thousands of lamps illuminate the ghats along the Ganga.

--IANS

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