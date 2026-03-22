4th T20I: Devine, Jess Kerr star as NZ beat SA to seal series

Wellington, March 22 (IANS) Jess Kerr’s bowling brilliance, Sophie Devine’s match-winning knock, and skipper Amelia Kerr’s all-round efforts helped New Zealand chase down a competitive total to defeat South Africa by six wickets in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Sky Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, the hosts sealed the five-match series 3-1 with with a game to spare.

Opting to bat first, South Africa posted 159/6 in their 20 overs, riding on a late flourish from Annerie Dercksen, who struck a brisk unbeaten 55 off 32 deliveries. The innings began with Chloe Tryon playing a quick cameo, but her early dismissal triggered a phase of consolidation.

Opener Sune Luus held the innings together with a steady 30, adding stability through the middle overs alongside Laura Wolvaardt. However, New Zealand kept striking at regular intervals, with Jess Kerr emerging as the standout performer with the ball, picking up three key wickets to dent the visitors' progress.

The momentum shifted decisively in the latter half of the innings as Dercksen accelerated, finding boundaries with ease and forging crucial partnerships with Nadine de Klerk (20 off 14) and later Kayla Reyneke (13 off 8). A productive final few overs ensured South Africa finished strongly, at 159/6.

In reply, New Zealand had an early hiccup with the loss of Isabella Gaze, but Georgia Plimmer counterattacked with a fluent 29, setting the tone for the chase. The skipper Amelia Kerr then took charge, striking boundaries regularly to keep the scoring rate in check.

The defining phase came through a commanding partnership between Kerr (31) and Devine, as the duo stitched a valuable 46-run stand to bring the hosts firmly into contention. Even after the former’s dismissal, Devine continued to dictate terms, unleashing a series of boundaries and sixes en route to a match-winning 64 off just 34 balls.

Though Chloe Tryon managed to pick up a couple of wickets to briefly stall the chase, New Zealand remained in control. Devine’s departure in the closing stages did little to alter the outcome, as Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday calmly completed the chase with nine balls to spare.

For South Africa, Tryon was the pick of the bowlers, while Dercksen impressed with both bat and ball.

Brief Scores: South Africa 159-6 in 20 overs (Annerie Dercksen 55*, Sune Luus 30; Jess Kerr 3-16, Amelia Kerr 1-32) lost to New Zealand 160-4 in 18.3 overs (Sophie Devine 64, Amelia Kerr 31; Chloe Tryon 2-13, Annerie Dercksen 1-20) by six wickets.

--IANS

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