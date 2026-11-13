November 13, 2026 9:21 AM हिंदी

4th ODI: Ruturaj, Kishan, Kuldeep included as Shreyas-led India opt to bowl

4th ODI: Ruturaj, Kishan, Kuldeep included as Shreyas-led India opt to bowl

Mount Maunganui, Nov 13 (IANS) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in India’s playing eleven as Shreyas Iyer, leading the side in the 50-over format for the first, won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at the Bay Oval on Friday.

Shreyas, the 29th player to lead India in men’s ODIs, has taken charge with regular captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj leaving the squad to prepare for the Test series starting on November 19.

India hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the third game was washed out due to rain in Hamilton.

While Gaikwad is slotted to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Kishan is in the middle-order. Kuldeep finally gets a game after not getting a go in 3-2 T20I series win and first three ODIs.

Even as the trio of Gaikwad, Kishan and Kuldeep get to play their first game of the ODI series, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj curiously remains on the bench.

“I think it's about chasing, and when we looked at the wicket yesterday, there was a little bit of grass. But today it looks pretty dry, and also considering the dew coming in in the evening, one of the reasons we have opted to bowl first.

“Well, it's important firstly to analyse the matches we've played before. We couldn't get proper games, but still I think the approach and attitude was phenomenal, and coming into this one, we are going to definitely treat it as a knockout. So the coming two games, it's going to be crucial and of cardinal importance,” said Iyer.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said they have a whopping six changes due to their first-choice players leaving to prepare for the Test series. It means Nick Kelly slots at number three, and is followed by Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Kristian Clarke, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry coming into the playing eleven.

“Looks like a great day for cricket. It's usually a pretty good wicket here and obviously with the wind and a bit of sun, it'll be nice. With a little bit of grass, I think it'll still have a bit of pace and bounce, but, I think with the wind and obviously the sun, it could dry out a little bit. But it should be a good wicket.

“It gives guys opportunities, which is nice. Obviously building the depth of our team leading into a World Cup year and then I guess them challenging themselves against a very, very good team. With the schedules and stuff, I think India obviously had to do the same with the quick turnaround for the Test and then go to Australia. I think it's probably part of what we had to do. But it gives guys opportunities, which is nice,” he said.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Matthew Fisher

--IANS

nr/bc

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