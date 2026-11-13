November 13, 2026 9:22 AM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of ‘Pataudi sugar rush’

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of ‘Pataudi sugar rush’

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse into a sweet family moment as she shared a picture featuring what she called a “Pataudi Sugar Rush”.

The glimpse seems to be from the family’s recent outings and celebrations in Pataudi.

Kareena took to her social media account to share a picture showing two decadent chocolate cakes and pieces of Mysore Pak. She captioned the post, “Pataudi Sugar Rush. The post comes days after she was spotted at the airport with her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

As Kareena indulges in her sweet tooth, her husband and star Saif Ali Khan has been seen keeping up with his fitness routine, including performing Surya Namaskar.

Saif Ali Khan recently had shared a video of himself performing Surya Namaskar. He wrote, “Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body .. back on track for a happy new year!” Kareena was quick to react, and cheekily commented, “Beating me to the suryanamaskar I see.”

Kareena has often spoken about her relationship with food, has said that she loves eating and does not believe in starving herself to stay fit. She has specifically spoken about her love for ghee, khichdi and parathas.

She maintains a disciplined fitness routine, incorporating weight training, walking and her regular Surya Namaskars into her lifestyle.

Kareena has consistently spoken about taking a balanced approach to fitness rather than relying on restrictive diets.

Her fitness journey became a major talking point when she transformed for ‘Tashan’ in 2008, with her “size zero” look becoming highly discussed in popular culture.

Even during her much-discussed size-zero phase, Kareena maintained that she enjoyed her favourite foods. She has spoken about eating parathas and has said that she loves simple Indian food.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which released in theatres on September 18.

The film marked Kareena’s first on-screen collaboration with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the two playing police officers on opposite sides of a controversial encounter case.

–IANS

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