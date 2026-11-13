4th ODI: It’s about analysing the situation at No.5, says Ishan Kishan

Mount Maunganui, Nov 13 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said his role at number five in the fourth ODI against New Zealand would depend on reading the match situation and playing as per the team’s needs. Kishan has been recalled to the ODI side for Friday’s game at the Bay Oval.

India go into the match with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the third ODI was washed out in Hamilton. “I mean for one-day, it’s a 50-over game. You need partnerships, you need to be there in the middle as long as you’re there. You will get runs for your team.

“So here I feel in one-day especially your individual performance also helps the team. So some days you come up in T20s, you play your shots. It’s pretty much easier as well. But at the same time when you’re batting down the order, like I’ll be batting number five here, so it will be more like you have to know the situation, what’s important at that point of time.

“If you need to go for a partnership or if you need to get the scoreboard going. So it’s more about analyzing the situation and just playing accordingly,” Kishan said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

In 32 ODIs, Kishan has made 1107 runs at a strike-rate of 107.05, including hitting 217 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2024. Kishan is one of three changes to India’s playing eleven, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kuldeep Yadav also coming in.

The left-handed batter said he was happy to be back in the team and that the squad was in good spirits, though nobody was underestimating New Zealand.

“It’s always good to be back in the team first of all and everyone looks in a pretty good mindset here. Everyone is looking to enjoy the game and most importantly, we always know New Zealand is a very good side. We just have to come up here with a good game plan and just execute all our plans.”

Quizzed on whether the strong competition for places in Indian cricket made each opportunity more stressful, Kishan said he relies on experience and focused on his own game. “No, I’ve been in this situation earlier but at the same time when you come in, you just think about your game, you just think about what’s important at that point of time.

“You just look to play good cricket and that is the most important thing for each and every one of us here because end of the day, you keep, look to enjoy as well. Added pressure will be there but at the same time I think as a professional you need to enjoy those pressure moments as well,” he added.

--IANS

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