'418 The Film' makers postpone film's trailer release

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The makers of director Kirtan Nadagouda's eagerly awaited horror thriller '418 The Film', featuring actors Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadal in the lead, have now said that the trailer of the film would not release as announced earlier on Saturday and that a new release date for the trailer would be announced soon.

Taking to its social media timelines, popular production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster that read, "Some doors are better opened at the right time. The #418TheFilm trailer will not be releasing today. A new trailer release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and love. We promise to give all your love back in the form of fear. It will be worth the wait. Enough of laughing at horror movies. Now, it's time to be scared. #MythriBringsHorror."

The announcement came as a disappointment to some fans who were eagerly awaiting the trailer to release on Saturday.

For the unaware, the horror thriller 418 is slated to hit theatres worldwide on July 31.

Presented by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film has been written and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have bankrolled the project under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Sources say 418 will seek to deliver an intense horror experience that relies on fear, suspense, and psychological tension rather than comedy. The makers are positioning it as a spine-chilling entertainer designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Dinesh Divakar. Music for the film has been scored by Venky GG and Ullas Hydoor has served as the film's production designer. Sources claim the makers are planning to come up with regular updates, as the film's release date is not far away.

--IANS

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