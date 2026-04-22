3rd WT20I: Harmanpreet, Shafali slam fifties, power India to 192/4 against SA

Johannesburg, April 22 (IANS) Explosive half-centuries from Shafali Verma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur propelled India to a mammoth 192/4, their highest-ever women’s T20I total against South Africa, in the third T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In a clinical display of power-hitting, India’s batting unit finally found its rhythm to post a daunting target in what is a must-win clash for them to keep the series alive. Shafali laid the foundation with a brisk 64 off 46 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes, while Harmanpreet provided the late-innings fireworks with a blistering 66 off 38 deliveries, studded with seven fours and three sixes.

India’s intent was clear from the first ball. Smriti Mandhana (37 off 25 balls) got the scoreboard ticking immediately with two boundaries off Ayanda Hlubi. Shafali Verma joined the act in the second over, carving Annerie Dercksen for consecutive boundaries.

The pair utilised the fielding restrictions effectively, with Mandhana launching Tumi Sekhukhune for a massive six over backward square leg in the sixth over. By the end of the Powerplay, India had raced to 51/0, establishing a perfect platform for a big total.

The introduction of left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2-31) briefly stalled India’s momentum. In a dramatic ninth over, Nonkululeko struck twice in two balls – Smriti holed out to deep mid-wicket, while Jemimah Rodrigues top-edged a sweep to short fine leg and fell for a golden duck.

At 68/2, the onus fell on Harmanpreet and Shafali to steady the ship. Harmanpreet survived an early scare when she was dropped at backward point, a mistake that would prove costly for the Proteas. After India crossed the 100-run mark in the 12th over, Shafali brought up her 16th T20I fifty in style in the 13th over with a thumping drive off Nonkululeko.

The duo shifted gears in the 14th over by looting 16 runs off Tumi Sekhukhune. But their stand eventually ended at 73 runs when Nadine de Klerk dismissed Shafali, who pulled a short delivery straight to deep square leg. However, the dismissal brought Richa Ghosh (18 not out off 10 balls) to the crease, who immediately ramped up the scoring with a towering six over mid-wicket.

Harmanpreet, meanwhile, reached her 16th T20I fifty in the 18th over off 33 balls with a straight drive for four off Nadine. The final over from Tumi was particularly expensive, yielding 16 runs, as Harmanpreet smoked two massive sixes - one over deep mid-wicket and another over deep square leg.

But she was run out on the final ball of the innings while attempting a risky second run. By then, India crossed the 190-mark, thanks to a blistering stand of 51 off 26 balls between her and Richa.

Brief scores:

India 192/4 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 66, Shafali Verma 64; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-31, Nadine de Klerk 1-27) against South Africa

--IANS

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