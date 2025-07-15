3rd Test: Moments like this make it all worth it, say Archer on England’s win at Lord’s

London, July 14 (IANS) Shining on his return to Test cricket after four long years, England fast bowler Jofra Archer said moments like the incredible 22-run win over India in the third game at Lord’s made it all worthwhile for him to come back and play the longer format.

Archer’s efforts of 2-52 and 3-55 on return to the Test team for the first time after February 2021 were instrumental in England going 2-1 up by bowling out India for 170 on an engrossing day five’s play.

"It was pretty hectic, for the first game back. I probably bowled a few more overs than I thought I would've but every single one mattered today so I'm not too fussed about it. I only played one other Test here at Lord's and that one was just as special as this. It's been a long time coming, a lot of rehab, a lot of training."

"But moments like this make it all worth it. This, definitely, is worth all the waiting. No, I didn't (think I'd never get here). We're here now, and the plans we made years ago are starting to fill the calendar. I feel a bit speechless, seeing it all coming together," said Archer to Sky Sports’ at the conclusion of the game.

"Managing the workload is still very hard, being told you can bowl some days and not others, having to manage all that training around still trying to play cricket. Because some days you feel ready but you just never really know so the safest way is the best way. I'm not totally out of the woods yet but it's a good start. The style of cricket that this team plays, it means I'm going to bowl a lot of overs!" he added.

Archer made an instant impact on day two’s play by starting his bowling spell from the Nursery End and dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, something which he admitted gave him a huge confidence lift.

"The first celebration was a bit emotional. It has been a long journey and I can't tell you about the amount of keyboard warriors there have been over the past three years or so. I was going to try and not to be (too excited) but as soon as the catch was taken, that just went out of the window, the joy and the crowd. They gave me a huge lift. Every moment, it's made all the hard work and the rehab worth it."

Asked about the verbal volleys dished out by England’s fielders whenever an Indian batter took guard during the fourth innings, Archer said, "It was a collective effort. We came together as a group yesterday and said, sometimes we're too nice.”

“We go to other places and some teams are not as nice to us as we are to them so I guess we just tried to shift it. I don't know if it gave us a bit more of a buzz in the field or not but we will keep it in the bank for the future!”

Archer signed off by saying he didn’t feel proud of giving a send off to Rishabh Pant, after castling him for nine on day five. "It wasn't a proud moment (to give a send off to Pant). I just told him to charge that. He came down the track and that annoyed me a little bit so when the ball nipped down the slope, I was so grateful for that."

