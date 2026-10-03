October 03, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

3rd ODI: Naman Dhir eyes special outing at home ground as parents watch from stands

3rd ODI: Naman Dhir eyes special outing at home ground as parents watch from stands

New Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) A tough phase during the Covid-19 pandemic almost saw batting all-rounder Naman Dhir shift base to Canada, but a crucial push from his father to give cricket another shot for a year has brought him to play for India at his home ground with his parents watching from the stands.

Faridkot-based Dhir is set to feature in the third ODI at the New PCA Stadium against the West Indies, an occasion that carries deep personal significance for him. “After Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, I was thinking of migrating to Canada where my sisters live because I hadn't gotten any break.

“At under 16, I played for Punjab. But after that, I didn’t get any chance. But my dad said, ‘Let's take one more year. Let's give it your all this year.’ Luckily, I got picked for Ranji Trophy and after that, I was picked for IPL and then the journey started,” Dhir said in a chat with broadcasters ahead of the start of third ODI.

Taking the field at his home venue in India colours marks a landmark moment for the young cricketer, surrounded by family, friends, and local supporters who have witnessed his rise.

"I think it will be a very good experience for me, playing in my home ground. My family is coming as well. A lot of people who know me have come here as well. I have started my journey here. So, it will be a very special moment for me," he said.

Although eager to showcase his batting abilities in front of his home crowd and family, something which he hasn’t got to do in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, Dhir expressed complete satisfaction with how India's top order has been dictating play and dominating the ongoing series already clinched by the hosts.

"There was not an injury. It was only cramps because of the heat. So, I'm completely fine. Obviously, I'm very keen, especially in front of my home ground and my parents, I'm very keen to bat.

“But it's okay if we are dominating. So, I'm happy with that. 100 percent. They're making it look so easy. It's not that easy out there if you go in there. They (Virat, Rohit, Shubman) are, I guess, dictating the terms,” he added

--IANS

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