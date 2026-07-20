3rd ODI: Duckett's 141 edges Rohit's 138 as England beat India by 27 runs, win series 2-1 (Ld)

London, July 20 (IANS) Ben Duckett's sensational 141-run knock eclipsed a magnificent 138 from Rohit Sharma as a clinical England defeated India by 27 runs in a high-scoring thriller at Lord's on Sunday to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Chasing a whopping target of 388, India mounted a spirited challenge but ultimately finished at 360 for seven as the hosts executed a disciplined death-bowling display to seal a well-earned victory. Earlier in the day, England's batting line-up produced a relentless display of batsmanship that left India's bowlers bruised as they posted a mammoth 387/3, registering the highest List A score at the 'Home of Cricket.'

The primary difference between the two sides lay in England's explosive finish with the bat, where they plundered a decisive 82 runs from the final five overs, and a game-changing post-30th-over spell from young Jacob Bethell.

With his part-time left-arm spin, Bethell turned the match on its head by delivering an economical seven-over spell, conceding just 49 runs and claiming the prized scalp of Rohit, which triggered an Indian batting collapse from a commanding 260 for one to a precarious 329 for seven. Apart from Bethell, Sam Curran stood out with his clever slower balls to strangle India's charge and end up with figures of 4-75.

Opting to bat, England's charge was led by a brilliant Ben Duckett hitting 141 off 135 balls, laced with 18 fours and one six. He was well-supported in a 192-run stand with Bethell, who hit a 93-ball 91, studded with 11 fours and two sixes. India endured a grueling day in the field as their depleted bowling attack failed to contain England.

With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah injured, the Indian team management elected to field only five frontline bowlers, a tactical move that backfired as they failed to wrest any control after Duckett and Bethell laid a solid foundation. Bethell, despite his struggles in between, batted with flair and confidence to get his first ODI fifty as an opener with a top-edge pull off Arshdeep Singh.

His knock carried emotional resonance, coming days after the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, whom Bethell credited as a formative influence in his quest to play for England. He eventually fell for 91 to Prasidh, but not before stitching a monumental 192-run opening stand with Duckett - the highest for any wicket by England against India in ODIs.

Duckett, meanwhile, was in imperious touch as he showcased a masterclass in timing and placement. He reached his fourth ODI hundred with a blistering pull off Gurnoor Brar, and then marched past Viv Richards' iconic 138 not out from the 1979 World Cup final to set a new record for most runs hit by a batter in an ODI game at Lord's. When Prince Yadav's slower bouncer finally accounted for him, the crowd rose in unison to salute a knock that will be etched in Lord's folklore.

Joe Root's arrival only deepened India's woes. In the form of his life, Root notched his sixth consecutive ODI fifty - an unprecedented feat in the format. Harry Brook's cameo of 14 ended when he holed out to Virat Kohli at long-on, giving Krishna his second wicket. But that dismissal only set the stage for Jos Buttler's pyrotechnics. Walking in with just 19 balls left, Buttler launched a brutal assault, including three consecutive sixes down the ground, a reverse-scoop, and a yorker drilled past deep third man.

His 63-run stand with Root came off just 20 balls, propelling England past 380 and ensuring the innings closed with a bang. Buttler's blitz, an unbeaten 41 off just 13 balls, was the killer blow as England amassed 126 runs in the last ten overs, 82 of which came in the final five overs.

India's inexperienced bowling attack was wayward and ineffective, as they conceded 26 extras. Gurnoor Brar's 0-97 became the most expensive ODI figures at Lord's, surpassing Karsan Ghavri conceding 81 runs in 1975, as Sunday afternoon was a chastening reminder of their lack of bowling depth.

Facing a daunting task to chase 388, India's chase began with Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson testing both Gill and Rohit. Rohit took time to settle before breaking the shackles in the sixth over with a streaky boundary over slip off Atkinson. Gill looked in sublime touch, reaching his half-century in 53 balls.

After the first drinks break, Rohit and Gill brought up India's century of the opening partnership in the 19th over off Rashid, marking the first instance of both teams recording a century-run opening stand in an ODI at this venue. The formidable 147-run opening stand was finally broken in the 25th over when Gill missed a slider while trying to sweep Rashid and was trapped lbw, as he departed after a well-made 77 off 84 balls.

With a century in sight, Rohit turned ferocious in the 29th over against Josh Tongue, smoking a slower delivery straight down the ground into the stands for back-to-back maximums. Rohit answered his critics in emphatic fashion by slog-sweeping Rashid for four to bring up his 34th ODI century off just 85 balls - quashing intense end-of-career speculations. It marked the first ODI hundred by an Indian batter at Lord's.

Rohit's 138, laced with 17 fours and five sixes, became the highest individual ODI score by an Indian batsman against England in their own backyard. The spectacular 70-run second-wicket partnership was finally broken in the 39th over when Rohit, after launching Bethell for a towering six, attempted a sweep against a straight arm ball, but missed it completely and was clean bowled. While walking back, he got a standing ovation from the Lord's crowd.

Kohli eventually compiled a 42-ball 74. However, Curran got England firmly ahead in the game by having Kishan and Shreyas Iyer caught out in the space of four balls. Once Kohli miscued to cover on a slower ball from Curran and fell for 74, the result was a foregone conclusion in England's favour as India finished 27 runs short of the target to end their tour with eighth defeat.

The series defeat will force the Indian team management to closely examine their bowling attack and overall team composition. The visitors will have to address critical selection dilemmas, including whether they erred by benching premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav throughout the tour, particularly at Lord’s and if the playing eleven lacked a genuine sixth bowling option.

Brief Scores: England 387/3 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 141, Jacob Bethell 91; Prasidh Krishna 2-69, Prince Yadav 1-79) beat India 360/7 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 138, Shubman Gill 77; Sam Curran 4-75, Jacob Bethell 1-49) by 27 runs

--IANS

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