34 incidents of temple attacks, idol vandalism reported ahead of Durga Puja in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 16 (IANS) As many as 34 incidents of violence, including attacks on temples, vandalism of idols and other forms of violence, have been recorded at Durga Puja venues across Bangladesh ahead of the community’s biggest religious festival, local media reported citing two Hindu organisations.

Seeking stronger protection for religious and ethnic minorities, the two organisations, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, urged the authorities to take effective measures to prevent further attacks and ensure their security throughout the year.

The demand was raised at a press conference organised by the two bodies at the Dhakeshwari National Temple complex in Dhaka on Thursday, ahead of Sharadiya Durga Puja, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary, Santosh Sharma, said: “This year, the notable development is that a total of 34 incidents involving idol vandalism, attacks on temples and other related incidents have been reported so far.”

The leaders expressed hope that Durga Puja would be celebrated peacefully and without any untoward incidents, emphasising that religious festivals should bring together people from all communities and uphold Bangladesh’s tradition of communal harmony.

According to the statement issued by the organisations, several districts, including Sylhet, Rajbari, Panchagarh, Netrokona and Tangail, have witnessed incidents of idol vandalism and attacks on temples during preparations for the festival.

The statement also highlighted a theft at a historic Kali temple in Faridpur and incidents of attacks and looting at homes, shops and temples belonging to members of the Hindu community in Sunamganj.

It also cited a robbery in Naogaon involving people who allegedly impersonated intelligence agency personnel.

The leaders stressed the need to strengthen secular values and build greater social resistance against communal violence.

“Security for five days of Puja is not enough; security must be ensured for 365 days a year,” the leaders said, stressing that building a discrimination-free Bangladesh required upholding secular values and ensuring justice for those responsible for violence.

The latest incident highlighted a troubling surge in attacks on Hindu temples and minority communities across Bangladesh, a trend that began during the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration.

Earlier this week, Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) documented 498 reported incidents affecting religious and ethnic minorities in the country between July and September 2026, including killings, assaults, sexual violence, attacks on places of worship, and property violations.

“Every incident demands scrutiny. Every victim deserves protection. Impunity must not prevail,” HRCBM posted on X, highlighting the alarming surge in violence against minorities.

--IANS

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