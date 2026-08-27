300 Indians missing after flash floods, confirms Nepal Foreign Minister

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (IANS) Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has confirmed that at least 300 Indian nationals, most of them pilgrims travelling to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have been reported missing following the devastating flash floods that struck the Himalayan nation.

Speaking during the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, Khanal said 160 people had died, and thousands remained untraced following the tragedy in the Rasuwa region, as authorities continued efforts to assess the scale of the destruction and trace those missing. However, the official death toll has now climbed to 177.

"Town after town were wiped out within hours," Khanal said, adding, "Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster."

"Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Mansarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing and the government is trying to establish contact with them," Khanal said.

The minister said that around 500 foreign nationals in total were currently out of contact following the disaster, as rescue and relief teams continued their efforts in the affected areas.

He added that the Nepal government was in constant contact with the embassies of various countries regarding the safety and whereabouts of foreign nationals who remain missing.

Describing the flash floods as one of the worst disasters to have struck the Himalayan nation in recent times, Khanal thanked India for dispatching the prompt relief assistance to support Nepal's rescue and relief efforts.

"Right now the focus is on rescue and immediate relief. Many from across the globe are supporting and empathising with Nepal. Government of India has already sent relief. We express gratitude," he said.

The minister also appealed to the international community to stand with Nepal during the crisis and continue visiting the country to help it recover and rebuild its economy. He stressed that most tourist destinations in Nepal remained unaffected by the floods and were still open to visitors.

"Beyond immediate relief, it is important that the world remain connected with Nepal and help us rebuild. Tourism is critical to our rebuilding efforts. Would like to emphasise that the majority of Nepal is not impacted and most tourist areas are still open. Places like Pokhara and the Mount Everest Region are open to tourists and safe. Request people to spend their tourism dollar in Nepal, which will help us rebuild over the next few months," Khanal urged.

"We have emerged stronger after past tragedies, most recently the big 2015 earthquake. Nepal will rebuild itself again," the minister said.

--IANS

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