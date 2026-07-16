2nd ODI: India batters are a little bit worried about playing the short ball, says Bopara

Cardiff, July 16 (IANS) Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara believes Indian batters have started to look ‘a little bit worried’ about tackling the short ball on English wickets, following them being bowled out for 233 in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

Throughout India’s innings, a majority of their batters struggled to play the short balls and were dismissed because of it, as England’s pacers took nine wickets collectively. "It’s almost like every time an Indian batsman falls to the short ball, a signal is sent to the dressing room, and they get worried about the short ball.

“You get a lot of indifference in pace and bounce on English wickets. It just looks like India are a little bit worried about the short ball at the moment," Bopara said to broadcasters Sky Sports during the mid-innings break.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan credited the hosts' tactical discipline during the middle overs for choking India's scoring rate and forcing errors through cross-batted shots. “Throughout the middle phase of the game, England took wickets, and India's runs flowed.

“But England were more accurate with how they bowled in the second powerplay. They enticed India into cross-batted shots, which stunted them and allowed England to take and create more opportunities," he noted.

Morgan also expressed surprise over Virat Kohli's dismissal for 65, calling it a rare slip-up for a batsman known for converting half-centuries into match-winning hundreds. “All of us had the house on for Kohli producing something special. We’re all homeless now! He looked highly tuned, Virat Kohli in the form of his life from the get-go. He walked out with a huge amount of intent; his footwork was crisp, and he made things look easy.

“It was classic Kohli, accumulating a run-a-ball, even when partnerships slowed. For him to get out at 65 is an anomaly. We’ve seen how good he is throughout his career, converting starts into hundreds. He normally capitalises and punishes the opposition, but not today, and that’s to England’s credit."

Another former England captain, Michael Atherton, highlighted how the inclusion of Gus Atkinson relieved pressure on captain Harry Brook and premier pacer Jofra Archer. "England should be confident chasing this down. We’ll see if they can in the second half of this game, but the first has gone very well.

“Harry Brook was able to bowl Jofra Archer out because he had more cover with the extra seamer, with Gus Atkinson the big difference. Atkinson changed the balance of the side and claimed the big wickets of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer."

On BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta lamented the middle-order collapse costing them 30-40 runs approximately, especially with six overs unused.

“The first innings was disappointing -- some poor batting from India. Looking at the pitch, India will be looking to get some early wickets, get into that middle order, and try to make it a game. I think they are 30 or 40 runs short. The way India was batting, we were looking at 300. There is something for the bowlers on this surface, so who knows.”

--IANS

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