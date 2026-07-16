July 17, 2026 12:10 AM हिंदी

Chennai Grand Masters 2026: Frenchman Firouzja begins campaign with over Pranesh

Frenchman Alireza Firouzja begins campaign with over M. Pranesh in the opening round of Chennai Grand Masters 2026. Photo credit: TNCA

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja registered the sole win of the opening day against Indian GM M Pranesh in the fourth edition of the Chennai Grand Masters 2026, India’s most prestigious classical chess tournament, at the Westin Hotel in Chennai on Thursday.

Firouzja, playing black, defeated Pranesh in a marathon game that lasted 79 moves, with the Frenchman making the most of his pawn on the f-file in a rook-pawn ending.

In the day’s other matches, World Champion D. Gukesh was held to a draw by GM Nihal Sarin in an all-Indian clash, while GM Arjun Erigaisi split the point with GM Dmitry Andreikin after just 42 moves.

The only clash not involving an Indian GM, between Nodirbek Abdusattorov and GM Hans Niemann, ended in a draw after 44 moves.

The tournament will have the eight grandmasters face off in a double-round robin format, with all games to begin at 3:00 PM IST starting Thursday.

The Chennai Grand Masters tournament has become an important milestone in the chess journey of many players, as Gukesh won the crown in the inaugural edition and went on to qualify for the Candidates and eventually win the world title. He will be the only former champion in the fray this year.

Results (Round 1):

GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (0.5) drew with GM Hans Niemann (0.5)

GM Arjun Erigaisi (0.5) drew with GM Dmitry Andreikin (0.5)

GM M Pranesh (0) lost to GM Alireza Firouzja (1)

GM D Gukesh (0.5) drew with GM Nihal Sarin (0.5)

Round 2 Pairing:

GM Hans Niemann (0.5) vs GM Nihal Sarin (0.5)

GM Alireza Firouzja (1) vs GM D Gukesh (0.5)

GM Dmitry Andreikin (o.5) vs GM M Pranesh (0)

GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov (0.5) vs GM Arjun Erigaisi (0.5)

--IANS

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Frenchman Alireza Firouzja begins campaign with over M. Pranesh in the opening round of Chennai Grand Masters 2026. Photo credit: TNCA

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