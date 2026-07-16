Amrit Bharat stations redevelopment project ushering in new era of modern Indian Railways

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations, including the historic Jalandhar Cantt station in Punjab, under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

This latest batch of inaugurations across 20 states marks yet another significant milestone in one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes.

These stations have been transformed at a total cost of nearly Rs 1,570 crore into modern, passenger-friendly facilities that seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary infrastructure under the guiding principle of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.

The 110-year-old Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 125 crore. It now boasts a double-height air concourse, heavy steel platform roofing, slip-resistant flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, and improved connectivity with entry points from both sides of the city.

Two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) of six metres and nine metres width, a 40-metre-wide trough roof covering 200 metres of platform length, and a 36-metre-wide air concourse spanning 1,770 square metres are among the standout features.

A new second entry with a 300 square metre station building and a spacious 4,855 square metre parking area further enhance passenger convenience.

In Delhi, the Modi Nagar railway station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 25.75 crore under the Northern Railway zone.

The revamped station includes a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge, new parking and circulating areas, an improved waiting room, toilet blocks, and better platform shelters.

Divyangjan-friendly amenities such as entry ramps, tactile pathways, dedicated toilets, water booths, and two lifts ensure greater accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Be it Rayanpadu, Baramati or Eastern Coast Sambalpur Railway Station, under the ambitious scheme, 1,340 railway stations have already been redeveloped nationwide with a cumulative investment exceeding Rs 71,000 crore with a theme "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi".

So far, 122 stations have been completed in the recent phases.

Redeveloped stations such as Shamli, Kunnur, Balaghat Junction, Kalka, and Majbat beautifully integrate local culture and heritage with modern amenities, significantly improving passenger convenience and contributing to the vision of a developed India.

Telangana's Hi-tech City railway station, a key railhead serving the bustling Cyber City in Hyderabad, has been modernised at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

Catering to around 3,000 passengers daily and serving 62 trains, the station now offers enhanced facilities befitting its strategic location in the IT hub.

Indian Railways has also completed the redevelopment of 10 stations under the scheme at a total cost of Rs 424.02 crore across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

Launched in December 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisions long-term master planning for stations, promoting multimodal connectivity, improved accessibility, and integration with surrounding urban spaces.

As of mid-2026, more than 1,338 stations have been identified for redevelopment under this flagship initiative of the Narendra Modi government.

The scheme aims to transform these vital transport hubs into world-class facilities that combine modern amenities with India's rich cultural heritage.

Key features across stations include grand entrances, modern waiting halls, upgraded toilets, lifts, escalators, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, and dedicated spaces for local products under the 'One Station One Product' initiative.

Special focus has been given to Divyangjan accessibility and regional architectural elements, giving many stations an airport-like feel.

Prime Minister Modi has been the driving visionary behind the project.

In February 2024, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for 554 stations, and in May 2025, he inaugurated 103 redeveloped stations across 18 states. He has consistently described the rapid progress as unprecedented, often noting that projects he inaugurates are completed during his tenure.

The scheme aligns with other transformative initiatives like Vande Bharat trains and dedicated freight corridors, creating a seamless, efficient railway ecosystem.

The Amrit Bharat Station project is not merely about infrastructure; it symbolises India's journey towards self-reliance and global standards in public services.

By modernising more than 1,340 stations, the Union government is improving daily commutes for millions while creating landmarks that reflect national progress during 'Amrit Kaal'.

This comprehensive redevelopment drive, supported by substantial government funding and advanced technology, addresses challenges like geological complexities and ensures coordinated execution across railway zones.

As more stations become operational, the project is set to revolutionise passenger experience, boost tourism, stimulate local economies, and strengthen India's transport backbone for decades to come.

--IANS

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