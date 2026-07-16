A sea of opportunities lie ahead for India and Finland: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India-Finland relationship is entering a decisive new phase, with “our leaders elevating our ties to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalization and Sustainability earlier this year”.

Addressing the India-Finland Business Roundtable with Finland's Minister of Economic Affairs, Sakari Puisto, the minister underscored the immense opportunities that lie ahead through stronger trade and investment ties, particularly with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which will unlock new avenues for businesses on both sides.

“Emphasised that India's vast talent pool, growing economy, and manufacturing capabilities complement Finland's technological expertise and world-class innovation ecosystem, creating a strong foundation for deeper collaboration,” said Goyal.

He also urged businesses from both countries to forge meaningful partnerships in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, innovation, and other critical sectors, driving shared prosperity and sustainable growth for our businesses and people.

“A sea of opportunities lie ahead for India and Finland,” the minister told the gathering.

Earlier, the Commerce Minister met Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Riikka Purra, and discussed strengthening economic and financial cooperation, enhancing trade and investment ties, and expanding collaboration in digitalisation and emerging sectors.

The two leaders also explored opportunities to further deepen India-Finland engagement under the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA).

The minister also had productive discussions with Puisto. “We discussed ways to deepen India-Finland cooperation in investments, innovation, R&D, startups and business partnerships,” said Goyal in a post on X.

They also explored collaboration across AI, 6G, quantum technologies, semiconductors, space and sustainability, while discussing how the India-EU FTA can further strengthen trade and investment between our countries.

The visit focuses on strengthening cooperation in innovation, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies and industrial research.

—IANS

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