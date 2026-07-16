July 17, 2026 12:09 AM हिंदी

J&K: Centre's women empowerment drive reaches border villages

J&K: Centre's women empowerment drive reaches border villages (Photo: IANS)

Jammu, July 16 (IANS) The Central government’s women empowerment drive, via a skill training programme, is yielding remarkable results in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In the Rajouri district, many women have benefited from free skill training and are becoming self-reliant.

Under the Centrally sponsored scheme, the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), in convergence with the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), is providing free cutting and tailoring training to women and girls in Androla village, Rajouri district, thereby enabling them to acquire vocational skills and become financially independent.

The initiative is being effectively implemented on the ground, with the NRLM department working tirelessly to ensure that such women-centric schemes reach the grassroots and benefit deserving women in rural and border villages.

Trainees receive free professional instruction in cutting, stitching, and garment design, along with study material, sewing machines, tailoring equipment, and refreshments during the training period.

Upon successful completion, the participants are awarded a recognised certificate and also guided to access financial assistance to establish their own tailoring units or small enterprises.

The initiative is empowering women with sustainable livelihood opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, and strengthening economic self-reliance across Rajouri's border villages.

A beneficiary, having received training in tailoring and stitching, said, "This is a one-month course being conducted through RSETI. It is a great opportunity for us. After completing the course, we will receive a diploma, based on which we can avail loans at a lower interest rate."

“We are educated, but we do not have employment at present. With this diploma, we can start our own boutique or another business and also create employment opportunities for others," she added.

Other beneficiaries also commended the Centre’s continued emphasis on women's empowerment and skill development, stating that new opportunities, including self-employment, were being created for women because of these initiatives.

--IANS

mr/dan

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